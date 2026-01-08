6ix9ine Snitched-On? Rapper Says Close Friend Turned Him In — Facing 3 Months Behind Bars

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is going back to jail for three months because a close friend allegedly told on him, which led to a raid and the discovery of illegal items during his supervised release period. 6ix9ine admitted guilt in 2025 to breaking the rules of his supervised release. He is now serving a short sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

6ix9ine reveals that the REAL reason he’s going back to JAIL for 3 months is because his former close friend SNITCHED on him to the FEDS about him having an illegal 🔫 and dr*gs in his house after they fell out 😳💀pic.twitter.com/jz1ybaaZ66 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) January 6, 2026

According to HotNewHipHop, 6ix9ine discussed the events that led to his most recent arrest during a livestream with streamer Adin Ross before turning himself in. He told Ross that the legal problems started when he had a fight with a former friend and coworker.

He said, "I had a close friend/worker, and we fell out," he said. "What he ended up doing was meet with the feds and say I had drugs and guns in the house. They found an illegal gun and three ecstasy pills."

Read more: Tekashi 6ix9ine Enters Brooklyn Jail to Serve Sentence Following Probation Violations

6ix9ine went on to talk about more things that led to his supervised release violation. He said during the livestream that a fight at a mall made things worse. "After that was the mall situation... Basically, I was at the mall, and I was shopping with my girlfriend and my stepson and some guy was like, 'If you weren't with your family, I'd kill you, you fcking rat.' When we beat him up, he called the cops and made a report,"

The rapper's comments came just before he turned himself in to the police to start his three-month sentence. He got this sentence because he broke the rules of his supervised release after being convicted of federal crimes.

More reports say that 6ix9ine's probation problems go back to things like drug possession and other fights that got the police's attention.

6ix9ine will serve his time in a detention center in Brooklyn with a number of other famous inmates, such as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione.

People have said that 6ix9ine's public response to his legal problems, like the livestream before he turned himself in and his outspoken comments about the supposed snitch, show that he has a big personality and a troubled relationship with the law and the music business. He'll be released after 90 days in prison and expected to make music and be in public again.

In other headlines, Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed in a livestream that he had the opportunity to sleep with Nicki Minaj but did not, according to TMZ.

The rapper also revealed he was the victim of a home invasion while on house arrest, noting the timing coincided with a livestream he did in Miami. The incidents have sparked fan and media reactions, highlighting ongoing public interest in his personal and professional relationships.