6ix9ine Credits Himself for Influencing Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat's Rise

Rapper 6ix9ine is once again stirring conversation—this time claiming he helped shape the path for today's biggest online streamers, including Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat.

During a live session on Ross' Kick channel on Wednesday, the colorful rapper reflected on his early fame, calling himself the "original content creator" long before platforms like TikTok existed, Complex reported.

He insisted that people overlook his influence because of personal dislike rather than facts.

"In 2018, there was no TikTok," 6ix9ine said. "I walked, I went to jail, I entertained you guys with real-life crimes. I was out there putting my life on the line so you guys could run. I was the original content creator. I know people don't like me—it's the right message, wrong messenger. But these are facts."

6ix9ine recalled the extreme stunts that made him a viral figure in his early career, such as running up a hill with an AK-47 and other high-energy antics that often circulated on Instagram.

He compared those moments to the kind of spontaneous entertainment seen in today's livestream culture.

6ix9ine Credits His Social Media Chaos

"Y'all remember that? Y'all was in high school. I walked so y'all could run, so streamers could run," he told Ross and viewers.

"My Instagram views and numbers were through the roof. I think I was meant to be a streamer because I'm not faking nothing. I'm just charismatic, and when I'm wrong, I'm wrong. I'm human at the end of the day. But I respect what you do."

The rapper, known for his outspoken personality, said his boldness often makes people uncomfortable but also keeps him authentic.

"People don't like me because they can't control my mouth," he said. "I'm not right about everything, because I'm human. But I fed families, I've created movements. People just don't want to admit it because I'm 6ix9ine."

According to Billboard, 6ix9ine's remarks come as streaming continues to dominate youth entertainment, with creators like Cenat, Ross, and IShowSpeed pulling in millions of views for their unfiltered content.

The rapper believes his early social media chaos paved the way for that kind of digital fame.

"I was doing what they're doing now—just without the platforms they have today," he said. "If TikTok had been around in 2018, I would've owned it."

While some may dismiss his claims, 6ix9ine insists his influence on modern online culture is undeniable. "People can hate me all they want," he said. "But I helped shape this."