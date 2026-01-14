Billy Joel Seen Using Cane After Brain Disorder Diagnosis— What His Doctors Are Saying Now

Billy Joel, the 76-year-old music icon, made his first public appearance since being diagnosed with a brain disorder, using a cane to assist his mobility. A report states that the singer attended a show in Wellington, Florida, with his family, marking a notable moment as he navigates his health challenges.

According to a doctor who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline, some of Joel's difficulties are consistent with his diagnosis. Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MDSr., medical advisor at Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa, said, "What's visible – such as use of a cane and some gait instability – is consistent with balance impairment, which is a hallmark symptom of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus."

He added that using a cane can also reflect caution rather than decline. On prognosis, Spielvogel emphasized, "It depends heavily on diagnosis timing, treatment response, and overall health.

Neurological conditions are often misunderstood and unfairly sensationalized. This diagnosis is not inherently terminal." He noted that with proper treatment and monitoring, "individuals can continue to live full, meaningful lives."

Read more: Billy Joel Surprises Fans With First Live Set Since Revealing Brain Condition

The singer, known for hits like "Big Shot" and "We Didn't Start the Fire," performed while leaning on a cane. RadarOnline reported that his voice remained strong despite mobility challenges, though seeing him walk with assistance marked a first for fans.

Billy Joel is back onstage! 'Big Shot' live at the Wellington Amphitheater, US, 2026. pic.twitter.com/z8VC0JtgRp — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) January 5, 2026

Addiction and recovery specialists Richard Taite also commented on Joel's condition. He told RadarOnline, "In my experience, alcohol abuse over long periods of time can absolutely contribute to neurological vulnerability. That said, Billy was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which is a specific medical condition, and it would be irresponsible to say alcohol caused it."

Taite added that long-term sobriety significantly improves health outcomes. "What matters most is that he's sober now, aware of his condition, and getting medical attention. That's where the focus should be, not rewriting the past," he said.

Joel's diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, sometimes called "treatable dementia," involves a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's ventricles, leading to gait disturbances, cognitive challenges, and urinary incontinence, according to the Hydrocephalus Association.

Dr. Spielvogel highlighted that symptoms, particularly gait and balance, "can improve or stabilize with proper treatment, but others may persist. Early recognition and ongoing care significantly improve outcomes."