Ne-Yo Explains His Main Goal in Dating Multiple Women After A Messy Divorce Due to Cheating Issues

R&B singer Ne-Yo says he is in "one relationship" with three women, describing a polyamorous arrangement that prioritizes honesty and partnership.

As per Complex, the singer-songwriter, 43, spoke about his unconventional dating life during a Jan. 14 appearance on Sherri, explaining how he navigates romance after his 2023 divorce from Crystal Renay.

Ne-Yo addressed the end of his marriage candidly. "I own the things that I did in that marriage to mess it up. I own it completely," he said. "And I decided I didn't want to be the reason that anybody ever felt like that ever again."

He clarified the structure of his current relationship. "I think the main understanding is I'm not in three relationships. I'm in one relationship with three people," Ne-Yo said. "And we figure out ways to make everything work."

The father of seven described the logistics of maintaining harmony in his relationship. "As far as like where we go and what we do, that we decide together," he said. "We go to one restaurant. We go to one concert or whatever it is that we doing, and then everybody gets the individual gift, and everybody's happy."

Ne-Yo emphasized that effort is part of the arrangement. "I've never been afraid of hard work," he said, referencing the need to balance time and attention between his partners.

He also discussed boundaries and exclusivity. "I deal in partnership as opposed to ownership," he said. "I don't want to own you. I don't want to possess you. I want to partner in this, and we can partner and work it out that way. But if the exclusivity is mine, then it's mine, damn it. You ain't giving it to nobody else."

According to NewsBreak, reflecting on challenges, Ne-Yo told "Joe and Jada" last October that his polyamorous arrangement faces arguments similar to those of monogamous couples. "All that shit is real. You going to argue over stuff, but again, at the end of the day, as long as you are head of household and everybody understands that, then arguments don't last long," he said.

Ne-Yo's approach highlights a modern, collaborative view of relationships, blending honesty, partnership, and clear boundaries in a non-traditional setup.