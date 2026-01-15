All the Products Harry Styles Released With the Announcement of His New Album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and Which Ones Have Already Sold Out

As expected, Harry Styles fans rushed to his website to buy the products released this Thursday, January 15, coinciding with the announcement that his third studio album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally', is about to hit the market.

In addition to announcing that the album will be released on March 6, the British artist posted links on his ecommerce website to pre-order not only the CD and vinyl, but also t-shirts, fanny packs, and even a cassette and a vintage camera, all of which echo the album title and the image he chose to promote the project.

The camera bundle sold out within hours, as did the vinyl record. At the time of publication, the CD and the T-shirt bundle were still available.

The products not only stay true to Styles' aesthetic, albeit with darker colors than those that prevailed in his previous project , Harry's House, but also evoke the 1970s, the era of disco. This is also reflected in the multi-crystal ball seen in the album artwork, typical of nightclubs from that time.

The artwork in the brochures that come with the products also features photos of Style wearing clothes and sporting the trendy haircuts of that decade. In short, it won't be a surprise if the 12 planned tracks on Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has a vintage sound and classic arrangements reminiscent of the disco explosion.

And the tour?

The announcement of Kiss All The Time. Disco , Occasionally vindicated the insiders who claimed the album would be released in the first quarter of this year. Now, those same experts assert that Harry Styles will kick off the tour to support this project with a summer residency at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

His fans, transformed into detectives, discovered that there are several dates in June and July that the arena in New York City has no concerts, games, or events announced, so they assume that these are the days that Styles' team has reserved, and they are keeping them secret until he is ready to make the announcement.

The last time Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden was in 2021, when he did a 15-day residency.