50 Cent Secures $124M Louisiana Deal to Transform Shreveport Entertainment Scene

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is taking his G-Unit Film & Television operations to the next level in Louisiana after securing a $124 million development agreement to transform Shreveport into a regional entertainment hub.

According to LA Times, the deal includes three key projects in downtown Shreveport: the permanent G-Dome, a modernized Millennium Studios, and the renovation of the former Stageworks facility.

Bill Sabo, who spoke to KSLA, Shreveport's director of economic development, two of the properties had sat vacant for years, while the Dome is owned outright by 50 Cent.

"Well, there are three distinct projects. One is the Dome, which he owns... The other two are city properties that really have sat dormant," Sabo said.

Massive Economic Impact Projected

An independent economic study commissioned by G-Unit Film & Television anticipates the Shreveport expansion will generate $18.8 billion over 20 years, supporting more than 6,000 jobs and contributing $300 million in wages statewide.

"This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana," 50 Cent said.

He added that by "upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here."

Governor Jeff Landry also praised the development, calling it "another clear sign that our momentum is real" and stressing the administration's efforts to cultivate a competitive business environment across Louisiana.

Boosting Shreveport's Cultural Profile

City officials emphasized that the initiative will enhance Shreveport's appeal to residents and visitors alike.

Sabo said, "If you look at some of the larger cities that surround us, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans... they get concerts. There are things to do. I think anytime you can make a city more interesting to live in... it just has very long-term benefits."

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor described the partnership as an exciting development, noting, "I think that anytime that you have 50 saying that you hear about things that he's doing and doing for Shreveport, that is always going to be exciting." Meanwhile, Wade Marshall of Visit Shreveport-Bossier said his team is ready to support the anticipated surge in activity: "We're just looking forward to a... really busy year in the film and entertainment world, and we're here to support it."

The redevelopment is intended to make Shreveport a leading destination for film, music, and live entertainment, drawing talent and audiences from across the region.

50 Cent said his ultimate goal is to establish Northwest Louisiana as "the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale," echoing the tagline, "All Roads Lead to Shreveport."