Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Rumors With Cryptic Post as Megan Fox Speculation Grows

Machine Gun Kelly has spoken out in his own way as rumors swirl about his relationship with Megan Fox.

The rapper and rocker, known as MGK, shared a short but pointed message on social media that many fans believe was aimed at ongoing talk that the couple has split and is now only co-parenting their baby daughter.

On Jan. 18, MGK posted a message on his Instagram Story criticizing rumor-driven coverage. "Mainstream gossip media," he wrote, adding a vomiting emoji to drive his point home, NY Journals reported.

The post did not name Megan Fox directly, but its timing fueled fresh attention around the pair's relationship status.

Speculation has grown online that MGK and Fox are no longer romantically involved and are instead focused on raising their 10-month-old daughter, Saga Blade. Neither MGK nor Fox has directly confirmed or denied the rumors, choosing to stay mostly quiet as fans continue to watch closely.

The couple has also kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight since welcoming her in March 2025.

Still, MGK has shared meaningful insight into Saga's name in the past. In June, he explained that "saga" means an epic story.

"She is an epic story," he said, noting the long and emotional journey that came before her birth.

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Fatherhood

MGK, 35, reflected on the years leading up to Saga's arrival, including the miscarriage Megan experienced before becoming pregnant again.

According to ENews, he described thinking about her "journey" and the way she seemed to come and go before finally arriving. For MGK, the name captured both hope and patience.

Both parents bring children from previous relationships into their blended family. MGK is also father to Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

Megan Fox is mom to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Despite questions about her relationship with MGK, Fox appears to have a strong and peaceful co-parenting bond with Brian.

He recently shared that they are on good terms and that Megan gets along well with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess. He joked that they have learned how to stay "out of each other's way."