Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Co-Parents, Not Couple: Report

Despite recent public outings together, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly not back together.

The former couple, who share a daughter, Saga, born in March 2025, are currently co-parenting while living separately, sources tell TMZ.

Fans have speculated about a reconciliation after seeing the pair together at the L.A. Zoo, the Getty Center, and even on a Costa Rica vacation. However, insiders say these appearances were strictly family-oriented.

"The only time MGK sees or talks to Megan is when he is spending time with their baby girl," a source explained.

Megan reportedly has full-time custody of Saga, and the two coordinate parenting duties as needed.

The couple's breakup actually occurred months before Saga's birth. Back in March 2024, Fox confirmed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that their engagement had ended in 2023.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she said.

Fox added that MGK remains a "twin soul" to her, noting that their connection will always exist, even if they are no longer romantically involved.

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Breakup

Despite ending their engagement, Fox and MGK stayed connected in small ways.

According to Yahoo, Fox made a surprise cameo in MGK's music video for "Lonely Road," a collaboration with Jelly Roll, sparking rumors about the status of their relationship.

The couple's pregnancy announcement in November 2024 further fueled public interest, with Fox sharing a striking Instagram photo announcing Saga's arrival.

Only weeks later, in December 2024, reports confirmed that the split had resumed. Since then, their interactions have been limited to co-parenting, with no romantic reconciliation.

MGK has also been processing the breakup through his music. On his latest album, Lost Americana, the rapper-turned-rocker opens up about the split on the track "Treading Water."

Lyrics such as "I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone," seem to reflect his feelings about the separation and his commitment as a father to Saga.

The former couple's public outings, combined with MGK's emotional lyrics, have left fans confused.

Sources emphasize that their focus is now on raising their daughter, not on rekindling a romantic relationship.