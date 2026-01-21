Fat Joe's 'Goons' Terrorize Hype Man — Lawyer Says They're Too Scared to Show in Court

Rapper Fat Joe's caught up in a messy legal fight, and things are getting heated. His former hypeman and the hypeman's lawyer say they're too scared to show up in court in person. They're both tangled in lawsuits with Fat Joe, tossing around accusations of extortion, defamation, and some pretty serious misconduct. Both sides are digging in and not backing down.

AllHipHop broke the story, saying attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn and his client, Terrance "T.A." Dixon, want to do all their depositions over video. Blackburn says they don't feel safe coming in. He's already asked the court for permission to appear by video call.

In a statement included in court filings, Blackburn described the alleged threats facing his client and himself. He said, "Mr. Dixon has received endless death threats and harassment from [Fat Joe] and [Fat Joe's] thugs and goons. These threats are very serious, and Mr. Dixon and I have taken many steps to ensure his safety."

The attorney further alleged that Dixon has received disturbing messages through Instagram. According to Blackburn, some of the messages include images that appear to show Dixon's elderly grandmother walking alone outside her building, which he characterized as intimidating.

He also referenced other messages that he said contained violent language, including phrases such as "You Food we gonna eat" and "Im giving a buck 50 thats my word," which he framed as credible threats rather than online taunts.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe has already sued Dixon, Blackburn, and Blackburn's law firm. According to AllHipHop, Fat Joe's lawsuit, filed in 2025, accuses them of extortion, defamation, and emotional distress.

He says Blackburn tried to squeeze him for millions by spreading false and damaging stories—including claims about abuse and illegal acts involving minors per TMZ. Fat Joe categorically refutes all of these allegations.

Dixon fired back with his own federal lawsuit in June 2025, asking for at least $20 million. He claims Fat Joe forced him into thousands of sex acts over 16 years and never paid him properly for his work. Fat Joe's called the lawsuit pure retaliation—a calculated shakedown, in his words—and says none of it's true.

Blackburn told the court that coming to New York for in-person questioning isn't safe. The judge hasn't decided yet if depositions will be remote or in person. For now, the case is a full-blown legal war, packed with explosive claims and real worries about safety.