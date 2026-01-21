Kanye West 'Furious' as Clavicular & Sneako Blast 'Heil Hitler' at Miami Club: Report

Kanye West is unhappy with conservative influencers Clavicular and Sneako asked a Miami nightclub, Vendôme, to play his controversial song "Heil Hitler" over the weekend. Videos all over social media show them—along with Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, and Myron Gaines—dancing to the track and enjoying bottle service.

HotNewHipHop says West's frustration comes from his ongoing attempts to fix his public image after catching serious backlash for praising Nazis in the past.

After the incident, Vendôme jumped on social media to make it clear where they stand. The club posted, "We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner spoke up too, calling the whole thing disturbing and disgusting. He said, "I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions. These 'influencers' who spread hate should never have been welcomed into this club or allowed to play a song with 'Heil Hitler' lyrics that has been universally condemned," per The New York Post.

Kurrco also pointed out that West's anger ties back to the work he's been doing to own up to his past mistakes. In a video from a November 2025 meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, West talked about trying to make things right.

He said, "I was dealing with various issues. I was dealing with bipolar also. So, I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. I wanted to take accountability,"as caught by Billboard.

He used a metaphor to explain how he sees it: "So it's like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it's your responsibility because that's your job. That's the way I look at it. It's like I gotta go clean up the kitchen. I gotta clean up the living room. I gotta clean up the garage."

This whole incident has kicked off another round of debate about West's behavior, public responsibility, and whether nightclubs should be doing more to keep hate symbols out. Vendôme says they're running an internal review, but the public isn't letting this one go.