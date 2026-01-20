Kanye West Heading to India in April 2026 for First-Ever Tour Following Controversial Year

Kanye West is planning his first-ever tour in India, with the dates reportedly set for April 2026.

The news from AllHipHop follows a rocky 2025 for the rapper, a year in which many shows were cancelled and the rapper's public statements were heavily criticized.

The 47-year-old controversial rapper will be playing in several Indian cities.

The shows will support his upcoming album Bully, set to drop January 30, 2026, which is his first major release since facing backlash over antisemitic remarks.

West's 2025 tour plans faced numerous hurdles. The Rubicon Festival in Slovakia canceled his July appearance after petitioners and protest groups pressured organizers, citing "external pressure and logistical challenges" as the reason for scrapping the entire event rather than proceed with him as headliner.

In South Korea, a planned May concert in Seoul was canceled following the release of "Heil Hitler," a track glorifying Nazi ideology. Prague also refused to host him, with the mayor stating there was "no room for antisemitism" in the Czech capital. Across Europe and Asia, other venues followed suit.

After this, West re-released the song with the new title "Hallelujah," where he replaced the lyrics with Christian themes and said he was done with antisemitism.

India has recently witnessed a growth in the popularity of international hip-hop artists. Major concerts of Travis Scott and Post Malone have drawn large crowds showing that the Indian market is eager for big global names.

West's Indian shows will be the first overseas performances to be confirmed after he revealed the concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy on July 18, 2026, which will be his first appearance in Europe since 2014.

The rapper has previously visited India twice—first in 2009 for a spiritual retreat at an ashram, and again in 2012 to promote his women's fashion line in Mumbai.

Kardashian Legal Moves: Children's Surnames in Question

While West focuses on his music comeback, Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering a legal move to remove West's surname from their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Radar Online reports that tensions in their co-parenting arrangement have intensified, despite the couple's joint custody agreement following their 2022 divorce.

A source told the outlet that Kardashian believes she has been assuming "full-time parenting responsibilities" while West's involvement has been inconsistent. The insider added that she has privately discussed the possibility of legally changing the children's names to Kardashian.

West, who remarried Bianca Censori in late 2022, has previously accused the Kardashian family of limiting his access to the children—a claim Kardashian has publicly denied.

On a recent episode of "The Kardashians," she added that West is fully aware of where the children live and how to contact them.