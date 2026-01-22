GloRilla's 'No Lash' Mirror Selfie Sends 'Delusional B*tches' Into a Frenzy

Memphis rapper GloRilla got people talking after she posted a mirror video that had some folks guessing if she'd had cosmetic work done. She didn't shy away from the chatter, though—she met it with her usual mix of humor and boldness. GloRilla is well-known for maintaining her authenticity online, and she has consistently responded to comments about her appearance.

On January 21, Complex reported she dropped a quick clip where she rocked a "no lash moment," gray sweats, and mid-length braids. Right away, people on social media started speculating about possible procedures, but GloRilla didn't bother addressing those rumors directly.

Instead, she tweeted, "I put you delusional bitches in frenzy every time I post." She embodies the classic GloRilla—unbothered and quick to make a comeback.

This definitely isn't the first time she's clapped back at people talking about her appearance. In September of last year, she directly refuted rumors about facial balancing, labeling the gossip as "delusional."

She's had her name dragged into things before, too. When a photo made the rounds of a woman in heavy makeup, fans started comparing her to GloRilla. She didn't let it slide.She tweeted, "I'm looking thru dem quotes of dat ugly makeup girl & everybody dat say it look like me im in yall [n***a] dm right now." She had previously referred to an old video of herself getting makeup done in Atlanta as "ugly den a bitch."

But it's not all about internet drama. She's been traveling, spending some time in Tokyo, and even talked about moving there, according to Complex. Through it all, GloRilla stays focused on her music and her style, never letting the noise shake her confidence.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say. Some people hyped her up for owning her confidence, while others kept speculating and arguing over her looks. That's just life in the spotlight—especially in the music world.

GloRilla, the artist behind tracks like "Special" and "Hollon," keeps connecting with her fans on social media. She answers criticism with jokes and honesty, always letting her personality and style shine through.

Meanwhile, GloRilla is facing online backlash after liking a post suggesting Megan Thee Stallion became "bitter" after being outsold by her. TMZ reports the tension escalated amid playful jabs between the artists' stylists, fueling speculation that their friendship might be strained despite collaborating on the 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour.

GloRilla has denied any intentional drama, clarifying past posts were innocent reposts, while fans debate whether personal issues could affect future collaborations.