GloRilla Accused of Shading Megan Thee Stallion After Stylists Trade Jabs

GloRilla is facing online backlash after appearing to throw shade at Megan Thee Stallion on social media.

The situation escalated when the rising rapper liked a post claiming Megan had become "bitter" after being outsold by GloRilla.

Fans noticed the move on Wednesday and quickly sparked rumors about tension between the two artists.

The post read, "We all know she started being bitter after she was outsold by glorilla lmfaoooo."

The drama comes after both artists shared a successful collaboration during last year's "Hot Girl Summer" tour, which grossed $40.2 million over 30 shows, TMZ reported.

Despite their professional success, personal issues now seem to be spilling over, fueled in part by exchanges between their stylists.

GloRilla has been receiving styling support from EJ King, who previously worked with Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Megan's stylist, Kellon Deryck, reportedly fired a playful jab at EJ, quoting Cardi B's famous line, "You ain't no Kellon." The stylist feud has amplified fan speculation that the artists' friendship might be strained.

.@GloTheofficial’s hairstylist is dissing @theestallion’s fans the “hotties” on her IG story



this comes shortly after Glorilla was caught liking posts calling Megan bitter and jealous pic.twitter.com/mEgMbkRMsP — Purple Media (@purplemedia_x) October 29, 2025

GloRilla-Megan Drama Sparks Fan Reactions

Fans took to social media to weigh in. One user wrote, "If a man assaulted me and was in prison for it... then my 'friend' starts quoting his music... we falling out. It's a wrap."

According to HNHH, another added, "I'm team both, don't y'all start no unnecessary feud between Glo and Meg... it's sad cause it's always US starting drama with each other."

This is not the first time GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have been linked to controversy online.

Earlier this year, GloRilla reshared a post featuring a Tory Lanez song—Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan.

At the time, GloRilla clarified on X (formerly Twitter), "Ion internet sht and I don't do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn."*

Despite the recurring rumors, the two rappers have a history of collaboration.

GloRilla joined Megan on her 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour and contributed to songs like "Wanna Be" and "How I Look." Fans are now wondering if the personal drama will impact future projects.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion continues to focus on her music career. She recently released her new single, "Lover Girl," which is dedicated to her boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.