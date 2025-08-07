GloRilla's Concert Promoter Accused of Forging & Moneybagg Yo Deals— $280K Deposits Vanish

A cancelled concert that was to feature top rapper GloRilla has prompted a $2.5 million lawsuit, as allegations of fraudulent artist agreements and financial deception shake Cleveland's live music scene.

Event firm Esmail Entertainment, which was started this year, filed the suit on Aug. 4 against Shaw Management Enterprises.

The lawsuit states that the promotion firm forged contracts for a large concert initially planned at the Wolstein Center on Sept. 6, 2025.

As reported by AllHipHop, a postponed Cleveland show that was 'supposedly' going to include rapper GloRilla is the focus of a $2.5 million lawsuit after a local business accused a promoter of forging artist deals and keeping deposits.

The scheduled event was going to include GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and Skilla Baby.

Two days after tickets were released for sale, though, Shaw Management suddenly instructed Esmail Entertainment to immediately cease all marketing—no reason given.

Shocked by the last-minute change, Esmail contacted GloRilla's crew and was told she never signed a contract to perform.

The suit claims that the negotiations between Shaw and GloRilla's team were still on when tickets went on sale and had not yet concluded.

The agreement allegedly collapsed completely when GloRilla, aka Big Glo, declined to perform after discovering the fake documents.

The complaint also accuses the Moneybagg Yo and Skilla Baby agreements of being manufactured, implying an expanded conspiracy of deceit.

Esmail asserts it sent over $280,000 in deposits to Shaw Management, of which only $20,000 has since been returned.

The company estimates it lost around $2.5 million in lost ticket sales and revenue from the cancelled show.

Tickets are still up for resale on online marketplaces, with some fetching over $1,000.

The six-count lawsuit charges Shaw Management with fraud, civil theft, and tortious interference with business expectancy.

GloRilla and the other performers are not defendants but were allegedly in the dark about the scam, although that has all changed now.

The event has shed light on increasing calls for accountability among live music event promoters.

The event that would have brought thousands to downtown Cleveland was officially canceled once the claimed deception emerged.