Xzibit Accused of Selling Cannabis Trademarks Without Ex-Wife's Consent

Xzibit is facing new legal trouble after his ex-wife accused him of selling valuable cannabis trademarks without her permission while their divorce is still ongoing.

In a newly filed federal lawsuit, Krista Joiner claims the rapper and TV host violated court rules by secretly agreeing to sell shared business assets tied to their former cannabis company, Brass Knuckles.

According to the lawsuit, Joiner says Xzibit, whose real name is Alvin Joiner, made a deal in 2023 to sell three Brass Knuckles trademarks for more than $724,000.

She alleges the sale happened without her consent and that she never received any portion of the money.

Because the two were still legally married at the time, Joiner argues the trademarks were community property protected by an automatic restraining order issued when she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Joiner is now asking a federal court in Los Angeles to decide who legally owns the trademarks.

This case runs alongside a separate state court trial, set to begin in April, that will address how the former couple's assets should be divided, MusicianVoice reported.

In her filing, Joiner also claims Xzibit has blocked her calls and messages, has not seen their teenage son for nearly a year, and has continued traveling in luxury despite telling her there would be "no more Kardashian lifestyle."

"It has been Alvin Joiner's stated mission to run Krista Joiner into the ground financially," the lawsuit alleges.

She further claims he is trying to strip her of assets "as a means of exacting his sense of rough justice." Representatives for Xzibit, including his divorce attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Xzibit Served as Public Face, Ex-Wife Ran Business

The lawsuit outlines the history of Brass Knuckles, which the former couple co-founded in 2016.

Joiner says she handled the business side of the company, including designing its structure, managing employees, and hiring lawyers to secure trademarks.

Xzibit, she claims, served mainly as the public face of the brand due to his fame and public image.

Brass Knuckles reportedly took off quickly. According to RollingStone, the lawsuit states the company earned about $600,000 in its first six weeks and was valued at $65 million by the end of 2017. Sales in 2018 allegedly reached $39 million.

The success allowed the couple to buy luxury cars, including a Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce.

By 2020, the couple began working on a second cannabis brand called Napalm. Months later, Joiner claims she discovered Xzibit was involved in a long-term affair. After attempts to fix the marriage failed, she filed for divorce.