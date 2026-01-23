Kanye West Raises Eyebrows After Being Snapped Looking 'Bloated' During Rare Date Night

Kanye West raised eyebrows after being spotted appearing "bloated" during a rare evening out with wife Bianca Censori, prompting friends and insiders to voice concerns about his long-standing struggles with diet and weight management.

The 48-year-old rapper has historically grappled with controlling his eating habits, sources told Daily Mail.

"Kanye has been traveling so much, so he has been going out to eat a lot and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it's winter, it's cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes," one insider explained.

"He has had a problem with his weight for decades and tries his hardest to stay on a diet, but it is just not easy."

West reportedly indulges in comfort foods such as fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, often covering his body with hoodies and sweatpants while doing so.

Rare Night Out Highlights Couple's Contrasting Habits

The date night with Censori, 31, stood out as a rare public appearance for the couple in Los Angeles. Sources said the rapper closely monitors his wife's diet to maintain her slender figure, though she reportedly embraces his guidance.

"Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Censori likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can," an insider said.

"Censori likes putting her body on display, she loves flaunting her curves, she is kind of an exhibitionist."

Another source clarified that West's interest in her diet isn't authoritarian. "Ye asks her to work out every morning but he's not some bully — he is like go for a walk or stretch. And often he works out with her, so they do it as a couple, but it's chill," the insider said.

Censori reportedly favors a diet rich in vegetables and protein over carbs and sugar. "Bianca has always watched her figure, she has never ever been fat, she finds power in being thin, and she likes that," the insider added. "So if the dinner is a small portion, who cares?"

Sources also described West's desire for Censori to maintain a specific aesthetic. He allegedly discourages sunbathing, tattoos, and piercings, believing they would make her look "average," with one source describing the effect as "mannequin-like."

Parenting Pressures Mount

West's eating habits and health have been compounded by scrutiny over his parenting.

Radar Online reported that ex-wife Kim Kardashian has grown frustrated with West's inconsistent involvement with their four children: daughters North, 12, and Chicago, seven, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six.

According to an insider, "Kim is sick of begging him to show up, she's done being walked on by him, but more than anything she's done letting him disappoint their children."