Bianca Censori Provides Testimony on $57M Malibu Home Amid Worker Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Bianca Censori appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday to testify about the controversial renovation of a $57 million Malibu beachfront home owned by her husband, Kanye West, as part of an ongoing worker lawsuit tied to the property.

The testimony is linked to claims filed by Tony Saxon, a handyman and record dealer who says he worked on the Malibu house in late 2021.

Saxon alleges he was injured while working at the property and later fired after raising safety concerns. He is seeking compensation for medical costs, unpaid wages, and emotional distress.

During her appearance, Censori addressed questions about the purpose and design of the mansion, originally created by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

West purchased the modern concrete residence in 2021 and later stripped much of its interior as part of a dramatic redesign, RollingStone reported.

Saxon and another handyman, Jeromy Holding, previously testified that West's plans for the home frequently changed.

They claimed he wanted the property transformed into multiple things at different times, including a bomb shelter, monastery, recording studio, and even a playground for his children.

Censori challenged that idea in court.

"I believe he used that language to refer to aesthetics," she said when asked about claims that West wanted to turn the home into an "off-the-grid bunker." "This was all concepts. The idea that it changed is not necessarily correct... It was always going to be a residence. That was never changing."

Court Hears Bianca Censori on Architectural Vision

Censori, who is trained as an architect, also spoke about her limited involvement in the project.

Saxon had previously told jurors that she worked as an architectural consultant during the renovation and that he communicated with her through text messages about design ideas, including slides planned for the home.

When asked whether she had worked with the two designers Saxon brought to the project, Censori said she may have seen them briefly on a Zoom call.

According to Yahoo, she explained that West had been exploring a broader architectural concept at the time.

"My husband was very interested in this closed-loop city idea," she said, adding that people working on architectural concepts might have been connected to that vision.

Censori also confirmed in court that she holds a power of attorney for West. "I can sign things on his behalf," she told the jury.

Saxon's lawsuit claims West failed to provide workers' compensation insurance and put workers at risk while the house was being gutted.

West's legal team disputes those claims, arguing Saxon was paid about $240,000 for less than two months of work and was operating as an independent contractor.