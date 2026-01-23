Zach Bryan Shares Emotional Note to His Late Mom After Spain Wedding

Country singer Zach Bryan opened his heart on Instagram Jan. 21, sharing a touching tribute to his late mother, Annette DeAnn, following his New Year's Eve wedding to Samantha Leonard in Spain.

Bryan, 29, whose first album DeAnn was named in honor of his mother who passed in 2016, reflected on the day with tender words and heartfelt memories.

In a poetic caption accompanying wedding photos, Bryan recalled the special moments of the ceremony and reception, expressing how much he wished his mother could have been there.

"I reckon you'd have loved this and her," he wrote. "We all took an aeroplane to Spain last week and you'd have eaten it up. You'd have ordered everything twice and made sure we got your dress perfect. Everyone I love, you woulda too."

Bryan shared snapshots of himself with Leonard, along with joyful group photos of friends and family, Billboard reported.

He also reflected on listening to love songs and hymns in a 300-year-old Spanish basilica, where a string section played Little Feat tunes, creating moments that reminded him of home.

"We're a long way from Oklahoma but things resemble home more now than ever," Bryan added.

Zach Bryan Shares Heartfelt Note to His Late Mother, Detailing His Wedding Day: ‘I Reckon You’d have Loved This and Her’https://t.co/bs8H4RLJ2u — billboard (@billboard) January 22, 2026

Bryan Shares Emotional Note to Mother

The singer highlighted how his wife connects him to the memory of his mother.

"I think of all the moments you've missed often but Sam reminds me that you're half of me anyways. She is something special and precious... a thing you gotta keep once she touches your life," he wrote.

"She loves a man only a mother could. Maybe you're in that Spanish moon. I'll see you soon enough, til' then I'll tell her you love her."

Bryan also shared lighthearted wedding memories, like his father doing splits on the dance floor while smoking a cigar and their dog Rocky Lane serving as ring bearer, a nod to Bryan's middle name in honor of bull rider Lane Frost.

He described late-night laughter and joy under the Spanish moon, recalling how everyone shared smiles and playful moments.

Leonard also honored Bryan's mother by incorporating lace from Annette's wedding dress into her own gown.

According to People, Bryan shared how emotional the gesture was, writing, "Samantha went out of her way to put my mom's wedding dress lace on her dress and I cried for a good bit. Meant so much sweetheart, thank you."

The couple, who have been linked since mid-2025, celebrated their union amid a busy period for Bryan.

His new album, With Heaven On Top, debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, marking his second chart-topping project after his 2023 self-titled album.