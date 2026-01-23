Nicki Minaj's $20M Mansion Sale Halted After Settlement in Security Guard Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj has avoided losing her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion after reaching a last-minute settlement in a lawsuit filed by a security guard who claimed he was assaulted at one of her concerts in Germany.

The rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, were ordered to pay a $503,000 default judgment, which threatened to force the sale of her luxury home.

"She has satisfied the judgment," security guard Thomas Weidenmuller's lawyer, Paul Saso, told Rolling Stone.

"It required us going to the one-yard line." The payment came just as Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco was preparing to rule on the home's sale, giving Minaj a reprieve from a potential public auction.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in March 2019, when Weidenmuller intervened during a backstage dispute involving a female security guard and Minaj.

According to the court filing, Petty allegedly struck Weidenmuller after the guard's career was reportedly threatened over a video Minaj had recorded.

The attack caused significant injuries to Weidenmuller's jaw, requiring multiple surgeries and the placement of donor bones.

"I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, face, and jaw," Weidenmuller wrote in a sworn statement. "The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as part of the reconstruction process."

Nicki Minaj Mansion Sale Canceled After Legal Settlement

Weidenmuller had previously tried to collect the judgment through other means, but his attempts to garnish payments from Minaj or third parties were unsuccessful.

In October 2025, he filed a motion asking the court to order the sale of Minaj's 11-bedroom, 16-bathroom, 11,820-square-foot mansion.

The property, purchased in December 2022 for $19.5 million, carried a $13.3 million mortgage lien and a $722,151 homestead exemption, US Magazine reported.

With an estimated fair market value of $20 million, the sale would have provided sufficient funds to satisfy the judgment and related costs.

Saso praised the resolution, saying Weidenmuller was "incredibly gratified, happy. It's been a long time coming to have justice finally done here."

The case highlights Minaj's financial power and public scrutiny. The rapper is estimated to have a net worth of $150 million or more, making her one of the world's highest-paid female rappers.

Despite the settlement, she and Petty continue to face legal challenges, including Petty's ongoing federal sexual assault lawsuit in Brooklyn.