Richard Marx Reveals Daisy Fuentes Co-Wrote 'Magic Hour' on His New Album

Richard Marx is opening up about the creative role his wife, Daisy Fuentes, played in his latest music.

The singer-songwriter revealed that Fuentes helped co-write the song "Magic Hour" on his new album, After Hours, giving him the perfect lyrical boost when he was stuck.

Marx, 62, told People, "She's brutally honest, which is what you need. If something doesn't really rock her world, she'll go, 'I mean, it's good.' And I'll go, 'Oh my God, that's the worst. I'd rather you say it sucks.'"

He added that her rare critiques helped him improve his work.

The collaboration came about after Marx struggled for weeks to put words to a melody he had created.

"I took a long walk one day in my neighborhood," he recalled. "By the time I came home, I had the whole music written, but no lyrics."

Fuentes stepped in while they were in Australia, helping him finish the song in just a few hours. "The best lines are her lines," Marx said.

My HoneyDew this week is @richardmarx! Check out Richard’s new album, After Hours, out now! Richard Highlights the Lowlights of his journey in music, losing his father, the last thing his dad ever said to him, & how it reshaped his life. Audio today, video toozdee! pic.twitter.com/yLVuWFbbqL — Ryan Sickler (@ryansickler) January 19, 2026

Richard Marx Honors Wife Daisy Fuentes

Fuentes, 59, is more than just a creative partner. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in December 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida, a place Marx calls "magical" for them.

"It's amazing how fast a decade can go by when you spend each day of it with your favorite human," he wrote in an Instagram post honoring their milestone, Yahoo reported.

Fuentes shared her own post, saying marrying Marx was "the best decision I've ever made."

The Grammy-winning singer's new album, After Hours, serves as a love letter to the Great American Songbook.

Marx drew inspiration from artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Rod Stewart, and Michael Bublé to create a relaxed, classic sound.

He said the album was designed for "people to put on when they're cooking or having a drink or just chilling out on a Sunday afternoon."

Their partnership extends beyond music. Marx credited Fuentes for influencing some of his personal choices, including trying recreational substances for the first time.

"The only reason I took a hit was because I needed both hips replaced and was in a lot of pain," he admitted, noting that Fuentes encouraged him to experiment responsibly.