21 Savage's Cryptic Post Sparks Wild Speculation About Rap Industry Violence

Rapper 21 Savage stirred controversy Tuesday with a blunt Instagram post targeting "rappers who beat up women," sparking speculation about whom he was referring to amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Fivio Foreign.

The Atlanta-based artist shared an Instagram Story that read, "ALL the rappers who beat up women think they tough now 😂," without naming anyone specifically.

The timing of the post comes shortly after Fivio Foreign criticized 21 Savage's earlier comments dismissing street culture, intensifying their public dispute.

According to Complex, Fivio Foreign recently questioned 21 Savage's authenticity as a "street" rapper during an interview with DJ Akademiks. He said, "What's making you think that Savage is a street na?He said f— the streets... Why you think 21 Savage is a street na, bruh?"

The Brooklyn rapper also took to Instagram Stories to further insult 21 Savage, writing, "I said what I said.No back & forth w a na who said f the streets.Na a bitch eat a d— p***y @21savage."

In response, 21 Savage told Fivio Foreign to "shut your bitch ass up" and stop talking about him during an Instagram Live session.

21 Savage kept talking about how hard he was working to make things better, which set him apart from others who still believe in old-fashioned ideas of toughness. "Don't think 'cause a n***a trying to change..." he said, adding, "Everybody tough now."

The feud also brings renewed attention to Fivio Foreign's legal troubles. In 2025, Fivio faced several charges related to an incident involving a woman and a parking dispute, including possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

He pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats while other charges were dropped.

Who is 21 Savage?

Despite his strong association with Atlanta's hip-hop scene, 21 Savage was actually born in London, England.

In 2019, as per Capital Xtra, immigration authorities revealed that he had been living in the United States on an expired visa after moving there with his family at age 7.

The revelation led to his brief detention by ICE but he has since secured permanent residency

.The rapper, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, only began performing internationally in 2023, with his first show outside the U.S.taking place in Toronto alongside Drake.

Born on October 22, 1992, 21 Savage is currently 33 years old.

His girlfriend, rapper Latto, is 26.With a career spanning over a decade since his breakthrough in 2013, 21 Savage has amassed a net worth estimated at more than $16 million. His income primarily comes from album sales and touring.