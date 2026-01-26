Bad Bunny Sparks Dress Rumors Ahead of Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance

Bad Bunny is heating up the buzz ahead of his headlining spot at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and fans are speculating about what he might wear on stage.

Rumors have circulated online that the Puerto Rican superstar could sport a dress during his performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

The 31-year-old "DtMF" rapper has a history of bold fashion choices, making the speculation believable.

In 2022, he famously wore a pink dress for a Jacquemus campaign, showcasing his flair for dramatic, statement-making outfits, Billboard reported.

"My style influences what my music is and everything that surrounds me within it," Bad Bunny told sources in 2019.

"The way you dress is, to say the least, a type of art. Everyone must dress, and use their creativity, express themselves in that way, their feelings, their way of thinking. Everyone must be free in that area and let the mind flow."

Despite the online chatter, production sources told TMZ that Bad Bunny will not be wearing a dress for the halftime show.

A stylist connected to the event, however, contradicted the reports, claiming, "He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture." Another insider added, "He is not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what's coming. Zero."

Fans React to Rumors of Bad Bunny Wearing Dress

According to Meaww, the rumored outfit has stirred conversations across social media. One post on X read, "Bad Bunny plans to wear a dress during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance, and cultural rebellion."

Others joked or defended the idea, highlighting the double standard in fashion expectations.

Bad Bunny addressed his Super Bowl performance and the attention it has drawn during the opening monologue of "Saturday Night Live's" 51st season premiere in October 2025.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I'm very happy," he said.

He also celebrated his heritage and community, speaking in Spanish to Latino and Latina fans in the United States: "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."

This will mark Bad Bunny's first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show as a solo act. He previously appeared in 2020 alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Alongside Bad Bunny, other performers for Super Bowl LX include Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones, making for a diverse and star-studded lineup.