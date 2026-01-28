Country Stars Morgan Wade and Carter Faith Drop Off 2026 Rock the Country Lineup

Country singers Morgan Wade and Carter Faith will not be performing on the 2026 Rock the Country tour, sources confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Both artists quietly exited the festival, which features headliners known for their support of former President Donald Trump, including Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

Wade's departure was first noticed last Friday when her name vanished from the official tour poster.

Around the same time, Faith responded to a fan on social media asking if she was still part of the lineup.

"I'm not anymore!" she wrote. A spokesperson for Rock the Country did not immediately respond to requests for comment, MusicianVoice reported.

Their exits follow the recent removal of Ludacris from the tour. A representative for the rapper explained the inclusion had been a "mix-up," saying, "Lines got crossed, and he wasn't supposed to be on there."

Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Carter Faith have all officially dropped out of the Rock the Country Music Festival, leaving Kid Rock as the sole headliner. pic.twitter.com/6JI3dfN4vF — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 27, 2026

Carter Faith Still Listed on Rock the Country Website

The 2026 Rock the Country tour is set to begin May 1 in Bellville, Texas, and will continue through September, stopping in eight cities across the US.

The festival features a varied lineup in each location, including country stars Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Josh Turner, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

According to RollingStone, Faith had been scheduled to perform during the May 29–30 weekend in Bloomingdale, Georgia, though as of Tuesday, her name was still listed on the tour website.

While Rock the Country does not market itself as a political event, its ties to outspoken MAGA supporters have drawn attention.

Previous festivals have included controversial moments, such as rapper Gavin Adcock criticizing President Joe Biden in 2024, and a video message from Trump introducing Kid Rock's performance.

The departures of Wade and Faith highlight ongoing tensions in Nashville, where some artists have been cautious about aligning with events perceived as politically charged.

According to industry analysts, Nashville's mainstream Music Row has increasingly intersected with MAGA-affiliated artists and festivals since Trump's second election.