Male Escort Says Diddy Turned Agency into 'Sex Pipeline' and Intimidation Network After Brutal Sodomy

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit alleging that Sean "Diddy" Combs used a high-end male escort agency as a personal sex pipeline and a means of intimidation.

Steve Otis, a former escort, claims Diddy sexually assaulted him at a Midtown Manhattan hotel in 2012 after he was booked through Cowboys4Angels, a male companion service run by Brett Taylor, also known as Garren James.

According to Otis' court filing, James instructed him to "be Diddy's personal plaything, keep his damn mouth shut, and remember that the Bad Boy founder could totally 'make or break' his whole career."

Otis alleges that upon arriving at the hotel suite, Diddy made him drink from a water bottle, rubbed baby oil on his body, and then forced him to perform hours of unprotected oral and penetrative sex on an unnamed female companion.

When Otis attempted to retreat to the bathroom, he says Diddy followed him, grabbed his penis, and continued sexual assault. The complaint states that Diddy forcibly anally raped Otis for four to five minutes, despite his repeated protests.

Afterward, Otis claims Diddy issued threats, saying, "You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? I'm not f###### playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f### do you think can happen to you?" Otis said he understood "Pac" to refer to Tupac Shakur, implying Diddy's capacity for deadly influence.

AllHipHop reported that Otis also alleges that in 2014, following a comment he made on Diddy's Instagram, James called him with a warning about "Mr. Star," an alleged alias for Diddy, saying, "He makes people disappear." Weeks later, another escort reportedly relayed that Diddy had called James "several times" and warned, "He will kill you."

The lawsuit cites New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, along with claims of sexual assault, battery, and rape. Otis argues that Diddy orchestrated a pattern of gender-based domination, forcing men to engage in rough, unprotected sex with his girlfriend before "reclaiming" both the partner and the man.

Otis says the alleged incidents caused severe mental distress and derailed his career as an escort, actor, and model. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorneys' fees.

In other news, TMZ reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs' finances are now under tight control while he serves his prison sentence, with his children, staff, and legal team operating on strict, pre-approved budgets managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment.

According to source, the financial oversight has led to delayed payments and lifestyle cutbacks, signaling a major shift from Combs' once free-flowing.