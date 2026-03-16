Harry Styles' SNL Monologue Targets Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Following Arrest in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Singer and actor Harry Styles used humor and sharp commentary during his return to Saturday Night Live, taking aim at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the royal's recent arrest connected to an investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Styles, 32, hosted the NBC comedy show for the second time on March 14, shortly after releasing his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

During his opening monologue, the British pop star joked about his time away from the spotlight and the simple routine he developed while out of the public eye.

"I took up jogging. There's nothing interesting about that," Styles told the studio audience, HelloMagazine reported.

"But because I'm me, people pretend to find that interesting. I don't run to be interesting. I do it for the feeling it gives me, that runner's high."

He continued the playful bit by comparing the calmness of his quiet life to the controversy surrounding Andrew.

"As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there's something nice about being boring," Styles said. "It's better than the alternative."

At that moment, a photo of Andrew sitting in the back of a police car appeared on the screen behind him, prompting laughter from the audience.

Harry Styles aims joke at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during SNL monologue https://t.co/Kyz9AKVWt2 — Express & Star (@ExpressandStar) March 15, 2026

Harry Styles Addresses 'Queerbaiting' Criticism

Andrew, once eighth in line to the British throne, was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Investigators allege he may have provided sensitive information to Epstein during his time serving as a United Kingdom trade envoy. Andrew has denied wrongdoing related to his friendship with Epstein.

According to DailyMail, the arrest happened on February 19 at Wood Farm, a residence on the Sandringham Estate, which coincided with Andrew's 66th birthday. He was taken to Aylsham Police Station and questioned for around 10 hours before being released later that evening.

The scandal has increased pressure on the British government and royal family. Some officials and Commonwealth leaders have suggested that legislation could be introduced to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

Styles' monologue also addressed criticism he has faced from fans who accuse him of "queerbaiting," a term used when celebrities hint at LGBTQ+ identity without confirming it.

Reflecting on the conversation around his style and past performances, he joked dramatically, "Did it ever occur to you that maybe you don't know everything about me?"