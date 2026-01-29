Mike Tyson's Awkward Role in Diddy's Presidential Pardon Sparks Outrage: 'Is That the Best He Can

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being made fun of again after it came out that he asked for mercy from the President with the help of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. People who saw the alleged outreach have criticized the revelation because they thought it looked bad.

Combs, who is 56 years old, is in prison for four years after being found guilty in 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. RadarOnline says that the founder of Bad Boy Records sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a presidential pardon. The letter was said to have been hand-delivered to the White House.

People who know what happened say that the letter got to Tyson, 59, through someone who knew Combs. One source said that Mike was quietly approached by someone very close to Diddy and asked to do what was framed as a personal favor. He was given a sealed letter and told only then that it was a direct request to Trump for a presidential pardon.

The same source also talked about how Tyson reacted to the request. "Mike admitted he was uncomfortable, but he also didn't push back and agreed to deliver it when he already had business at the White House," the source said. "He did exactly what Diddy's camp requested and passed the letter on without adding anything of his own."

The source says that critics were even more skeptical because Tyson was involved. The source went on to say, "Still, among people who later heard about it, the reaction was disbelief more than anything else." A lot of people were openly asking, "Is that the best he can get?!' because of the optics" because of the way Mike looked and acted in the past.

People were especially interested in Tyson's participation because of his own criminal past. In 1992, the former undisputed heavyweight champion was found guilty of raping beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. He served three years of a six-year prison sentence before being released on parole in 1995.

Later, President Trump said that Combs had asked him for a pardon. Trump told reporters that Combs "asked me for a pardon" and that the request came "through a letter." A spokesperson for the White House said in response to reports that Tyson was involved that no decision had been made yet.

The spokesperson said, "Any media reports on a Diddy pardon are not accurate. The president – not anonymous sources – is the final decider on all pardons," to make the administration's position clear. The president, not unnamed sources, makes the final decision on all pardons.

Tyson has talked about Combs in public before. He said in an interview in 2024, "I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best."

Combs' lawyers have said that they are working on a formal appeal after his sentencing. RadarOnline says that Trump is not thinking about giving Combs a pardon, even though there has been talk and public debate about it.

In other news, TMZ reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs' finances are now under tight control while he serves his prison sentence, with his children, staff, and legal team operating on strict, pre-approved budgets managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment.

According to source, the financial oversight has led to delayed payments and lifestyle cutbacks, signaling a major shift from Combs' once free-flowing.