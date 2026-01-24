Nicki Minaj No-Pee Policy? Singer Accused of Banning Staff from Her Bathrooms During Fittings

Nicki Minaj is facing renewed backlash online following viral allegations shared by actress Yvette Nicole Brown, which have fueled broader debate about the rapper's treatment of staff and recent public controversies.

According to reporting by AllHipHop, Brown accused Minaj of banning wardrobe team members from using bathrooms during fittings at her home. The claim quickly spread across social media, with users reacting strongly to the alleged incide

nt and revisiting other past criticisms directed at the artist.

In a post shared on Threads, Brown described the situation in detail. In her statement, she wrote, "I know someone who worked on the wardrobe team that did a fitting at her house. She wouldn't allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door. Just decided that they didn't deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises. #Trash."

The accusation surfaced amid renewed attention for Minaj following comments previously made by actress Ruby Rose about their time working together. As noted by AllHipHop, Rose had earlier alleged problematic behavior during Minaj's 2012 tour.

In a social media post recounting her experience, Rose claimed, "Her ego is so outsized she HAD to fire someone after every show. Publicly, because she is 3 ft maga." She further alleged that staff members were dismissed under various circumstances throughout the tour, contributing to an image of instability behind the scenes.

The bathroom allegation has resonated strongly with fans and critics alike, particularly as it coincides with Minaj's recent public disputes. Attention has also turned to Minaj's social media attacks on journalist Don Lemon following his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

In a series of posts, Minaj wrote, "DON 'C### SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!" She later addressed her language directly, stating, "I purposely wrote that word because I knew y'all would collectively ignore his despicable behavior."

AllHipHop reported that Lemon had documented the protest, where activists opposed ICE operations. Federal prosecutors attempted to charge Lemon, but a magistrate judge rejected the effort, while several protesters continue to face federal charges.

The controversy has also reignited criticism of Minaj's political stance. The Trinidad-born rapper has publicly aligned herself with conservative figures, including Donald Trump and JD Vance, and appeared at AmericaFest alongside Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk. A Change.org petition calling for her deportation has surpassed 100,000 signatures, according to online tracking.

Brown, known for roles on "Community" and "The West Wing," has not elaborated further on her claims. Minaj has not publicly responded to Brown's allegation or Rose's earlier statements.

