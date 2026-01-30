Spice Girls Tour on Ice Following Mel C's Controversial Comments About Victoria: Report

Fans hoping for a full Spice Girls reunion tour may have to put their platform boots on hold.

According to sources speaking to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice, recent comments from Melanie C about parenting "very differently" have caused a rift behind the scenes, leaving Victoria Beckham reportedly furious.

While Mel C never mentioned Victoria by name, insiders say the singer's statement, widely interpreted as a contrast to Victoria amid ongoing family drama, struck a nerve.

"Victoria took it as judgment — public judgment — during one of the most painful moments of her life," one source told Naughty But Nice.

Another added bluntly, "Victoria holds grudges. This didn't just hurt her personally — it embarrassed her professionally."

Sources say the comments arrived at a particularly sensitive time. Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, recently made headlines for airing grievances against his parents on social media, and schedules and egos among the Spice Girls were already delicate.

"This just made everything worse," one insider said. "Any hope of a reunion tour is basically frozen."

Despite the tension, insiders claim Mel C's intentions were sincere. "Her intentions weren't malicious," a source explained. "But intention doesn't matter when the impact is this explosive." Victoria, meanwhile, is said to feel both exposed and betrayed.

"She feels Mel chose honesty over loyalty," another insider added.

Victoria Celebrates Amid Friction

In the middle of the whole mess, Victoria was able to find something to be happy about, a reunion of sorts. Over the weekend, she was spotted with Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell celebrating Bunton's 50th birthday at the private Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Victoria shared a photo of the celebration on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx."

Melanie C posted the same picture, captioning it, "The most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever 💖."

Geri Halliwell added, "Birthday celebration 🎉," while Mel B, who did not attend, sent birthday wishes on Instagram: "My dear 'BUNTON' you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I Love you lots and lots and lots !!!"

Victoria's husband, David Beckham, also commented, "This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel."

Fashion Week and Awards

Just a few days later Victoria was at Paris Fashion Week with David and their children except Brooklyn where she was presented with the Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award by the French Ministry of Culture. According to Harper's Bazaar, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said that Victoria was "an international star who is very dear to the French people. "