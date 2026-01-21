Victoria Beckham 'Nuzzled' Brooklyn as Wedding First-Dance Dispute Erupts

Brooklyn Beckham reignited the feud between his famous family on Monday with a lengthy Instagram statement in which he accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of "hijacking" what he described as his first dance with his wife.

In the post, he wrote that she "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," adding that he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

The allegations prompted renewed scrutiny of the April 2022 Palm Beach wedding, attended by roughly 500 guests and held at the estate of Nicola's parents, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and his wife, Claudia.

According to multiple sources who spoke to Page Six, the disputed moment unfolded later in the evening, after guests had already been dancing, when singer Marc Anthony — hired to perform and paid for by the Peltz family — took the stage.

A special platform had reportedly been built for what one wedding insider described as "the big romantic first dance," planned specifically for Brooklyn and Nicola.

Instead, Marc Anthony called Brooklyn onto the stage with what guests recall as an introduction to dance with "the most beautiful woman in the room," referring not to the bride but to Victoria Beckham.

One guest told Page Six that Victoria then "got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn" and "nuzzled into his neck."

The same source alleged that she was "dancing with him very inappropriately," adding, "She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God's truth."

https://x.com/PopBase/status/2013330768655716500

Wedding Moment Sparks Conflicting Accounts

According to that account, the moment had immediate emotional fallout. The guest claimed Nicola "ran out crying," while reactions in the room were divided. "The Beckhams' side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet," the source said, adding that friends urged the bride to return downstairs. "Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening. It was so heartbreaking."

Other sources, however, strongly dispute that version of events.

Several insiders told Page Six there was no "hijack" of the couple's first dance at all, noting that Brooklyn and Nicola had already shared a dance earlier in the evening and that Nicola had also danced with her father.

According to those accounts, David later joined Victoria and Brooklyn onstage, as did the couple's daughter Harper, turning the moment into what one source described simply as "a family dance."

"There was nothing inappropriate about it," that insider said, rejecting claims that Victoria's behavior crossed any lines.

Control of Footage and Lingering Tensions

Fueling the controversy is the fact that Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly control the only existing video footage of the dance.

According to TMZ, the wedding was subject to a strict no-phones policy, with guests required to surrender their devices and sign nondisclosure agreements. As a result, all official recordings are said to be owned by the couple, and multiple outlets report they do not plan to release the video.

TMZ reported that the interaction lasted several minutes and left guests "unsure how to react."

Other insiders counter that description, saying the footage simply shows a family moment that has since been reframed amid escalating tensions.