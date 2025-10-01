A$AP Rocky Quietly Sells Famously Raided LA Mansion—Days Before Rihanna's Baby Bombshell

A$AP Rocky allegedly sold his Los Angeles home just weeks ahead of Rihanna announcing her third pregnancy, a move that has brought revived attention to the pair's expanding brood and the rapper's real estate move.

As per Realtor.com, Rocky sold the property in April, offloading the 4,300-square-foot home situated between Beverly Grove and West Hollywood for $3.95 million.

He initially bought the house in 2015 for $3.05 million. HotNewHipHop observed that the sale timing came very close to Rihanna's public pregnancy announcement, and this generated rumors among fans.

The mansion was also the target of a high-profile police raid in April 2022. Authorities raided the property during an investigation of allegations A$AP Relli made about being shot by Rocky in a 2021 confrontation.

That legal issue wrapped up earlier this year. In February, a jury acquitted Rocky of all the charges. The verdict finally ended the case that had trailed behind him for almost three years, HotNewHipHop reported.

The sale occurred just before Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. Just a few weeks ago, the pair welcomed their first daughter together, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13.

Rihanna later confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family as well as a photo of pink boxing gloves with ribbons.

Rocky had earlier stated his desire for a daughter. Talking to Elle, he averred, "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that."

The Harlem rapper also spoke to balancing fatherhood with his career as a musician. I don't want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing," he told Elle. "We don't plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that's first."

In the meantime, Rocky is still laboring on his long-awaited fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb." Even with repeated postponements, he has stressed that the project still matters to him.