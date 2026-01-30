Zayn Malik Faces Backlash After Commenting on Harry Styles' High Ticket Prices

Zayn Malik is facing online backlash after a comment he made onstage appeared to poke fun at former bandmate Harry Styles' high concert ticket prices.

The remark, delivered during Malik's Las Vegas residency, quickly spread on social media and sparked debate among fans of both singers.

According to sources, a record industry official claimed Malik's comment came from jealousy rather than humor.

"He is jealous," the music industry source said, pointing to Malik's own ticket sales.

The insider alleged that Malik originally tried to sell higher-priced tickets for his Las Vegas shows but later lowered them due to limited demand. As of one recent night, tickets were reportedly as low as $20, TheNews reported.

The source also criticized Malik for taking what they described as a "cheap shot" at Styles. "It's unfair for him to take a cheap shot at Harry, when he's doing the same as every other artist," the insider said.

They added that Styles' ticket prices reflect strong demand, something Malik is allegedly struggling to match. "Zayn is just jealous that he can't get people to pay for him," the source continued.

Malik's comment came during a performance where he thanked fans for attending his show.

Zayn Malik at one of his recent concerts:



“You could have all been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high… just saying”



(https://t.co/Kt5uaaDz53)



In a now-viral clip, he told the crowd, "You could have been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me," before adding with a smile, "Hopefully, the ticket prices weren't too high. Just saying."

While some fans viewed the line as a light joke, others felt it was a clear dig at Styles, PageSix reported.

Representatives for both Malik, 33, and Styles, 31, did not respond to requests for comment.

Styles is preparing for his "Together, Together" tour, which is set to run from May through December 2026.

Ticket prices for his London shows reportedly range from about $60 to more than $640, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those prices have already drawn criticism from fans online.

One fan wrote on X that the tickets cost "the same amount as three of my biweekly paychecks," while another said they could not justify spending an entire paycheck on two tickets.

Malik and Styles were once part of One Direction, formed in 2010 on "The X Factor." Malik left the group in 2015, and the band officially split a year later.

Over time, rumors of tension between the two surfaced, fueled by jokes Styles made in past TV appearances.

However, those rumors appeared to ease when both artists reunited privately for former bandmate Liam Payne's funeral in 2024.