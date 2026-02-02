Was Sabrina Carpenter Nervous at the Grammys? Body Language Expert Points to One Gesture

Sabrina Carpenter was the highlight of the night at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, in a custom off-white Valentino gown, however, closely, it appeared that she was under some pressure.

The 26-year-old singer, who was nominated for six awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend, and Song of the Year for "Manchild, " according to a psychologist seemed to exhibit very subtle signals of anxiety through her body language.

sabrina carpenter on the #GRAMMYs red carpet photographers being quiet this year!



“you guys are so quiet this year, chappell really started a movement!” pic.twitter.com/ycZOBfRxDE — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) February 1, 2026

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking for Covers, observed that Carpenter "gives off some tell-tale signs she is actually quite a nervous person" on the red carpet.

He pointed to a specific gesture: Carpenter interlacing her fingers and bringing her hands close to her abdomen, a classic self-soothing move. "When we put our hands here, covering where some of our vital organs are, it's an innate protective gesture and can also be used when we're feeling a little bit insecure," Stanton explained, according to Mirror.

It was also clear that Carpenters hand movements gave away her nervousness, but Stanton also observed that her lively face and warm smiles appeared to be a sign that she was proud of her music and was thrilled.

"She's very animated in her facial expressions, with genuine smiles. This alludes to excitement and a confidence in her craft," he said.

Red Carpet Etiquette in the Post-Roan Era

However, Carpenter's anxiety was not the only thing going on at the Grammy's red carpet.

In 2025, Roan became a talking point when she publicly scolded photographers to treat the fans and their idols with more respect after her out-of-the-blue photos in an R-rated dress that hardly covered her generated the biggest buzz for which the media had no other option but to focus on her.

Carpenter joked about it when she arrived this year.

"You guys are so quiet this year. Chappell really started a movement." She added with a grin, "She really whipped them into shape," according to E! News.

Roan's Perspective on Red Carpet Pressure

Roan also spoke to E! about the intensity of the red carpet.

She described it as "overstimulating" and admitted the constant filming made it "kind of crazy." Roan, who made waves last year by confronting a photographer at the "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" premiere, reflected on her approach to the press.

"When people say 'Chappell's got a way,' I hope it means that I do it my own way... I like breaking the mold," she said.