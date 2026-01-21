Sabrina Carpenter Headlines Early Performer Announcement for 2026 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter is officially the first performer announced for the 2026 Grammy Awards, setting the tone early for one of music's biggest nights.

The Recording Academy confirmed on Jan. 20 that the "Espresso" singer will take the stage when the Grammys air live on CBS on Feb. 1.

It marks Carpenter's second straight year performing at the awards show and highlights her growing place at the center of pop music.

The night is shaping up to be a major one for Carpenter, 26, who earned six Grammy nominations this year.

According to Variety, she is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Man's Best Friend, as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video for her hit single "Manchild."

With both a high-profile performance and multiple top-category nods, Carpenter is one of the most talked-about artists heading into the ceremony.

Carpenter first performed at the Grammys in 2025, when she sang "Please Please Please" and "Espresso."

That same year, she won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet. Another win this year would add to a career that has steadily built momentum after years of hard work.

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as a performer at this year's #GRAMMYs .

Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Years of Hard Work

After the nominations were announced in November, Carpenter shared her excitement online, writing, "6 nominations. I am so floored and grateful," ENews reported

She later reflected on her journey, saying she has always stayed true to herself and believed in her work.

"I've realized that it's always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point," she previously told People.

Carpenter, who began her career as a child actor and released several albums before breaking through in a big way, has often spoken about patience and timing.

She has said success did not happen overnight and came from years of learning her voice and pushing through doubts. That steady growth is now paying off on one of music's biggest stages.

The 2026 Grammys will be broadcast one last time on CBS before the show moves to Disney platforms next year.

It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.