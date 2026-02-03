What Bad Bunny Said After Lady Gaga Scared Him at the Grammys, According to a Lip Reader

The 68th Grammy Awards was packed with a lot of memorable moments which included historic wins, political statements and Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga's interaction.

Bad Bunny took home the award for Best Album for his sixth album, Debí Tirar Ms Fotos, which pays homage to the rich musical culture of Puerto Rico.

Lady Gaga had a little playful fun when she ambushed him while he was making his acceptance speech and he gave the most theatrical reaction to his surprise.

The clip of the incident was released online and fans found it very funny how Bad Bunny reacted to the surprise.

Lady Gaga scaring Bad Bunny 😭 pic.twitter.com/UfY8faFZim — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 2, 2026

Many people guessed on social media what he would have said if Nicola Hickling, a lip-reading expert, had not revealed it in an exclusive interview with The Mirror US.

Hickling revealed that when Lady Gaga tapped Bad Bunny, she exclaimed, "It's me!" In response, the rapper reportedly said two words: "I was sleeping."

Bad Bunny Makes History and Highlights Immigration Issues

Beyond the playful scare, the night was historic for Bad Bunny. He became the first Latin artist to win album of the year in the Grammy Awards' 68-year history. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted the struggles and dreams of immigrants. The rapper dedicated the honor to those who "leave their home, land, their country, to follow their dreams."

Bad Bunny also made a pointed political statement while accepting the award for best música urbana album. Before thanking God, he said, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say: ICE out!" The audience erupted in applause as he continued: "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

He reflected further on the power of love in the face of hostility, adding, "The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

The phrase "ICE out" has been used widely at protests opposing the Trump administration's immigration policies, particularly after two Americans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by agents in Minneapolis.