Jonas Brothers React After Fan Reviews Job Résumé at Concert: 'I'm One of His References!'

A man attending the Jonas Brothers' Sunday concert in Buffalo, New York, went viral after being caught on camera reviewing a résumé while fans sang and danced around him.

The unusual moment was captured by TikTok user Jen, who goes by @your.girl.jen, and immediately sparked a wave of social media excitement.

The video shows the man scrolling through a résumé for a candidate named Scott Kelly, with the text overlay reading, "Scott Kelly, your resume was being reviewed at a Jonas Brothers concert tonight. Good luck."

According to PageSix, Jen added in her caption, "Good luck Scott Kelly i hope you get the job," setting off a chain reaction across TikTok.

Within hours, the clip had amassed millions of views, drawing in fans and celebrities.

The Jonas Brothers themselves joined the fun. Kevin Jonas commented, "I'm one of Scott Kelly's references," while Nick Jonas added, "Scott Kelly's work ethic and critical thinking inspired me to write the line 'red dress,'" referencing their 2008 hit "Burnin' Up."

Joe Jonas also chimed in, writing, "Bro, Scott Kelly was there for me plenty of times. Hired."

Jonas Brothers comments on a TikTok of someone’s resume being reviewed at their concert 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zq2r1bBMjU — Jonas Brothers Daily News 🩵 (@Jonas_DailyNews) November 11, 2025

Brands and Fans Cheer for Viral Job Seeker Scott Kelly

Fans quickly flooded the comments with support and humor, and even major brands jumped in. Pepsi called Scott "an elite employee," Old Navy praised his professionalism, and Expedia joked, "Our company would literally not exist if it wasn't for Scott Kelly."

Garnier USA added, "Scott Kelly saved my life," further fueling the viral moment, People reported.

The clip has racked up over three million likes and more than 22 million views, transforming Scott Kelly into a folk hero of sorts.

Internet users speculated about his qualifications and career path, while multiple people claiming to be Scott Kelly appeared in the comments, keeping the playful mystery alive.

Although the real Scott Kelly has yet to be officially identified, the collective enthusiasm guarantees he will receive widespread support for his professional endeavors.