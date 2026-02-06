Bad Bunny Credits His Mom as He Gets Emotional at Super Bowl Halftime Presser

Bad Bunny became emotional while talking about his upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, giving a heartfelt shoutout to his mom during an Apple Music press conference on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The global star, known for his high-energy music, showed a softer side as he explained who believed in him long before fame found him.

When asked who supported him before "the world knew his name," the 31-year-old artist did not hesitate.

According to PageSix, fighting back tears, he said, "My mom because she believed in me, and I'm not talking about my music career, I'm just talking about before everything."

The moment stood out in a room filled with excitement about one of the biggest performances of his career.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared that his mother's faith went beyond dreams of success.

"She believed in me as a person, as a human," he said. He explained that she trusted his choices, opinions, and taste, and saw him as a smart and talented person. That belief, he added, helped shape who he is today and brought him to this moment.

Bad Bunny gets emotional during Super Bowl halftime show presser https://t.co/IPNY1W4osD pic.twitter.com/199SERopCQ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2026

Bad Bunny Laughs Off Questions About Special Guests

The press conference was meant to tease what fans can expect from the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, and Bad Bunny kept the energy upbeat despite the emotional moment.

Asked about surprise guests, he laughed and refused to give details, saying he would not spoil anything. Still, he promised one thing clearly: the show will be fun.

"It's going to be a huge party," he said, encouraging viewers to focus on dancing and enjoying the moment, Yahoo reported.

He added that people do not need to know Spanish to feel the music, saying the best kind of dance comes from the heart.

Bad Bunny also opened up about how he is feeling as the big night gets closer. Coming off major wins at the 2026 Grammys, he said he feels grateful and is taking things one day at a time.

He shared that he is trying not to pressure himself and instead enjoy the people, the crew, and the experience.