DJ Young Slade Dead at 27: Lil Jon's Son Found Dead After Days Missing Search

Rapper Lil Jon and his family are mourning thetragic death of his 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, after authorities recovered a body believed to be his in a pond near the family's home in suburban Atlanta. The news was confirmed late Friday afternoon, ending a multi-day search that began when Smith was reported missing earlier this week.

Milton Police Department officers say the body was found Friday at Mayfield Park by dive teams from the Cherokee County Fire Department around midday, not far from Smith's Baldwin Drive residence. According to IBT UK, identification is pending confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, but police and family officials believe it to be Smith. Authorities say there is no indication of foul play, though the investigation remains active.

Smith was initially reported missing Tuesday, Feb. 3, after leaving his home on foot without his phone in what police described as "unusual circumstances." Officers had warned he may have been disoriented and in need of assistance as family and friends mounted a search that drew widespread attention.

In a statement shared with news outlets, Lil Jon said he and Nathan's mother, Nicole Smith, are devastated by the loss. "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith," the rapper shared, describing his son as kind, thoughtful and passionate. He praised Nathan's talent as a music producer, artist and engineer and expressed pride in his accomplishments, including graduating from New York University.

Nathan, who performed as a DJ and producer under the name DJ Young Slade, had been building his own music career in recent years, with credits both behind the scenes and onstage.

Even as the family grieves, local law enforcement urged that the case remains open while final determinations are made and requested privacy for those closest to Smith during this difficult time.