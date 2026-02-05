Lil Jon Searches for His Son After DJ Young Slade Is Reported Missing in Georgia

Lil Jon is urgently searching for his 27-year-old son, DJ Young Slade, who has been reported missing in Milton, Georgia.

The Milton Police Department issued a missing person alert on February 3 after Nathan Smith, Young Slade's real name, ran out of his home on foot early that morning and was not carrying a phone.

According to the alert, Nathan may be "disoriented and in need of assistance." Authorities described him as having brown eyes, short black hair, standing 5'9" tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 678-297-6300 or email Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.

Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, and his family released a statement on February 4 asking for privacy and prayers.

"The family is asking for privacy at this time," the statement read. "We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe."

E! News confirmed that DJ Young Slade is still missing, while his manager has not yet commented publicly.

Lil Jon Proud of Son's Music Skills

DJ Young Slade, like his father, has been immersed in music from a young age. Lil Jon previously shared with Paste magazine that even as a toddler, Nathan would crawl into the studio and explore drum pads while he worked on music.

"He really knows how to engineer, and his stuff sounds really good," Lil Jon said in 2017, praising his son's technical skills developed through college programs like the Clive Davis program at NYU.

The rapper, known for hits such as "Turn Down for What" and "Snap Yo Fingers," shares Nathan with his estranged wife Nicole Smith, whom he married in 2004, People reported.

The couple announced an amicable split in February 2024. Lil Jon also has a daughter, Nahara, with girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah.

DJ Young Slade has made a name for himself professionally, performing under his stage name Slade. His most recent single, "Feels," was released in March 2025, and he recently appeared on MTV's "Family Legacy."

Speaking about growing up with Lil Jon, Nathan said, "It's dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he's done, and it's nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing."