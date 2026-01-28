Taylor Swift Grammys Rumors Debunked By Producer Ahead Of 2026 Ceremony

Fans hoping to see Taylor Swift on the Grammy 2026 stage may need to adjust their expectations. Grammy producer Ben Winston has dismissed circulating rumors that the pop superstar will perform at the upcoming awards ceremony.

"The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally," Winston told HITS in a recent interview.

"But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!"

He called the speculation "a full-circle rumor," emphasizing that it has no basis in reality.

Confirmed Performers and Hosts

While Swift's participation remains unlikely, the Grammy lineup for Feb. 1 already includes a number of high-profile acts. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, Leon Thomas, and the Marías are set to perform, according to the Recording Academy.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the event, with Doechii and Harry Styles among the presenters.

Winston also talked about Carpenter's role in the ceremony, noting her ability to set the tone for the show.

"We were relying on Sabrina to turn the tide and go, 'Okay, now we can have fun,'" he said.

"That's a really tough thing to ask that first performer to do, but nothing seems to phase her. The joy she brought allowed for the rest of the show to be celebratory and not feel like it was a night of fundraising for charity. So yes, she's back. She's got a massive performance planned."

Taylor Swift's Eligibility and Recent Grammy History

Swift, 36, did not receive any nominations for this year's ceremony. Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on Oct. 3, 2025, just after the Aug. 30 cutoff for eligibility for the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

The "Cruel Summer" singer has won 14 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Fearless (2010), 1989 (2016), Folklore (2021), and Midnights (2024). She earned her first Grammy as Best New Artist at the 50th awards ceremony in 2008.

Swift's Grammy attendance this year remains unclear, as she has been occupied with wedding planning alongside fiancé Travis Kelce. Last year, reports indicated the couple intended to host an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island, though they later considered a venue in Tennessee.