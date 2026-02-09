Greg Brown, Cake Guitarist and 'The Distance' Writer, Passes Away at 51

Greg Brown, the founding guitarist of alternative rock band Cake and the songwriter behind the group's 1996 hit "The Distance," has passed away at the age of 51.

Cake announced the news on social media on Saturday, Feb. 7, writing, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown's passing after a brief illness." The band did not specify a cause of death.

"Greg was an integral part of CAKE's early sound and development," the Sacramento-based rockers added, People reported.

"His creative contributions were immense, and his presence—both musical and personal—will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg."

Brown was a key figure in Cake's early years, helping shape the band's signature sound that blended deadpan lyrics with jazzy rock rhythms.

He played guitar on the band's first two albums: 1994's Motorcade of Generosity and 1996's Fashion Nugget.

It was on the latter that Brown wrote "The Distance," which climbed to No. 4 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Speaking about the song in a 2021 Billboard interview, Brown said, "I liked the way it sounded and everything, but I thought 'Frank Sinatra' was a much stronger choice for the single. But the record label chose it and it worked out."

Brown left Cake in 1997 after touring for Fashion Nugget, later forming the band Deathray with former Cake bassist Victor Damiani.

He also collaborated with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer on the project Homie and contributed to Matt Sharp's solo work.

Despite leaving, he reunited with Cake to play guitar on the 2011 track "Bound Away" from the album Showroom of Compassion.

Reflecting on his departure, Brown told Billboard, "I might have told you one thing back when I was 27 years old, and I left hot-headed and mad about what I considered to be irreconcilable personality problems. As 51-year-old me, I see a much larger context of what was going on in my life... I felt like leaving Cake would be a decision that would be good for my health."

Cake drummer Todd Roper praised the lasting bond between Brown and frontman John McCrea, saying, "Greg and John have—still, to this day—a very powerful chemistry together. I basked in the warmth that came off of that."

Formed in Sacramento in 1991, Cake achieved fame with hits like "Short Skirt/Long Jacket" and "Never There," with Brown's guitar shaping the band's early identity.