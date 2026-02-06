Cardi B Could Make Big Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Industry insiders and betting markets alike are pointing to Cardi B as the most likely candidate to join Bad Bunny on stage during the halftime show of Super Bowl LX.

Betting agencies have set the odds for the rapper to make a cameo at, 200 which places her ahead of other rumored guests such as Rauw Alejandro and Karol G (+125 each), Marc Anthony (+200), and the longshots like Travis Scott (+400), Jennifer Lopez (+500), and Rosala (+600), according to BetOnline.

Besides the fact that Cardi and Bad Bunny have great chemistry which most people know about especially after their 2018 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single "I Like It," fans are also excited about the possibility since Cardi is expected to have a high-profile presence during Super Bowl week.

Her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is competing in the big game, ensuring she'll already be on-site during the festivities.

"Cardi B might be gearing up to crash the biggest stage in sports," TMZ reported.

Prediction markets mirror the excitement. On the one hand, Polymarket uses analytics to determine the probability of Cardi and Bad Bunny performing together is 56 percent whereas, on the other hand, Kalshi places that probability at 63 percent, as stated by Forbes.

These percentages have Cardi as the most likely artist to perform with Bad Bunny even though the National Football League is being very secretive about the halftime show particulars.

Off-Field Rumors: Proposal Odds Heat Up

Beyond the stage, Cardi B has been linked to speculation about a post-game proposal from Diggs. FanDuel Sportsbook. Per FOX, currently lists odds at +1100 for Diggs proposing on live broadcast, while the chance Cardi will wear his jersey is +170.

The couple welcomed their first child in November 2025, and Diggs has hinted to reporters during Super Bowl media days that an engagement is "on the agenda," adding, "I need to get mine first."

While the Patriots enter the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as 4.5-point underdogs, media attention on Cardi's potential Super Bowl moments continues to grow.

Cardi is also preparing for the kickoff of her Little Miss Drama tour just days after the game, with the first show set in Palm Desert, near the Super Bowl site. In fact, she was on Saturday Night Live just last weekend and gave a performance full of energy like the one fans could get if she co, performs with Bad Bunny.

Super Bowl 60 airs Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.