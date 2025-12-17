Celeste Rivas Mystery Deepens: Burn Cage and Farm Tools Found in d4vd's Holywood Rental Property

Authorities are investigating after a private investigator hired by the owner of a Hollywood rental said he found an incinerator described as a "burn cage" at a home once rented by singer d4vd, the investigator said in a social media post.

According to HotNewHipHop, Steve Fischer, the private investigator, wrote Tuesday on X that the device was advertised to reach 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit and was still new and in its box.

He noted that cremations are often performed at about 1,400 degrees and said the item — along with other tools he described as "items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills" — raised questions. Fischer said the incinerator had not been used.

"Some will argue that this item was intended as a prop for a video," Fischer wrote. "If that were the case, it raises several obvious questions.

Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house? Why would it be ordered before departing on an extended world tour? And why was it never used in any video production?"

Fischer's post was first reported by The New York Post.

Los Angeles Police Department officials did not immediately comment Wednesday on Fischer's account. The department has not said whether the incinerator is part of its active inquiry.

The discovery comes as investigators continue probing the death of 18-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found earlier this year in the trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd, born David Burke. Rivas' remains were discovered while the singer was on tour; he later canceled the remainder of his dates.

Police have said they have not charged d4vd in connection with the case. Captain Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department has said earlier reports that Rivas had been decapitated were incorrect.

No arrests have been announced in the case. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

d4vd, who has drawn a substantial online following and critical attention for his music, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the singer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.