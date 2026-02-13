Ja Rule Breaks Silence and Apologizes After Being Removed From Plane Amid Tony Yayo Confrontation

Ja Rule publicly apologized Thursday after being removed from a Delta flight following a heated confrontation with rappers Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

The incident occurred Feb. 8 on a flight from San Francisco to New York City, with video footage capturing the escalating argument before takeoff.

The "Mesmerize" artist, 49, was seen repeatedly shouting, "What we doing?" while Yayo responded off-camera with expletives.

Another passenger placed their hands on Ja Rule's shoulders in an apparent attempt to calm him down.

Following the altercation, Ja Rule posted to X, calling the situation "hilarious" and noting that he had "popped on these punks" and even threw a pillow at Yayo's head. He also shared clips on Instagram Stories, further documenting the incident.

"These f***ing clowns... I saw them when I got on I was laughing like look at these two clowns lol they look like they saw a ghost deer in the headlights," he told TMZ, explaining his initial reaction.

Public Apology and Reflection

Two days later, on Feb. 12, Ja Rule issued a more reflective statement via Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of an ABC News broadcast, he wrote, according to XXL, "I'm not proud of my behavior. It's goofy to me. I'm a grown man about to be a proud grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either."

"I don't like people taking me out of my character, so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

Video shared to Uncle Murda's official Instagram shows the confrontation unfolding, with a voice calling out, "Sucka ass Ja Rule on the plane," prompting Ja Rule to shout back. The aftermath appears to show Ja Rule leaving the aircraft, with Murda captioning the post: "Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat."

A Delta spokesperson told PEOPLE that "two customers were spoken to by the cabin crew following a disagreement" and confirmed that "one customer was rebooked on a later flight."

The altercation drew attention from 50 Cent, who shared Uncle Murda's clip on Instagram, writing, "He was by himself so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary ass." Both Yayo and Murda added multiple laughing emojis in the comments.