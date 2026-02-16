Is Ray J Okay? Fans Terrified as Singer Performs With Red Stain Down His Face and Chest Patch

Singer and television personality Ray J has sparked alarm among fans after appearing onstage with what looked like blood running down his face and a visible medical patch on his chest during a Valentine's Day performance.

According to Complex, the 45-year-old R&B artist performed at "An Intimate Valentine's Day Concert" in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Feb. 14, where attendees noticed several concerning details about his appearance.

Ray J performed last night with his heart monitor, and fans assumed real blood was coming out of his eyes and chest. pic.twitter.com/Mi8L6xpf5F — livebitez (@livebitez) February 15, 2026

Video clips circulating online showed Ray J wearing sunglasses while what appeared to be a drop of blood rolled down his cheek. It remains unclear whether the red streak was the result of an actual injury or a staged visual effect.

Later in the performance, Ray J unzipped the top of his jumpsuit, revealing a medical dressing on the upper left side of his chest. Some fans wondered if the patch might have something to do with a heart monitor or some other kind of heart-related equipment, especially in light of his recent health issues.

Complex pointed out that the performance took place just a few months after the singer was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain. In a previous interview with TMZ, Ray J discussed the severity of his condition and the toll it had taken on him.

He told TMZ that he was taking eight medications to manage serious heart problems and said doctors informed him they were unsure how much longer he had to live due to his condition. He was prescribed medications, including Lipitor, Jardiance, and Entresto, commonly used to treat heart-related issues.

Ray J also said he was warned that he might need a pacemaker or defibrillator, pending further medical evaluation. In the same interview, he admitted lifestyle changes had been challenging and reflected on personal matters.

Addressing his health scare, Ray J said, "If I come out of this, I'll be stronger and a better person."

In a recent livestream, he further revealed he "almost died" during his latest hospitalization and shared that his sister, Brandy, helped cover his medical bills.

