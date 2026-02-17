DJ Vlad's Conspiracy Theories About Jay-Z, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, More Set Social Media on Fire

DJ Vlad ignited a firestorm on social media this week after posting a string of satirical conspiracy claims involving Jay-Z, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, drawing both backlash and confusion from users across X.

HotNewHipHop reports that Vlad initially shared a playful post over the weekend, mocking online conspiracy theories associated with Roc Nation and the high-profile legal saga between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

I have a confession.



Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan.



They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory.



And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album.



They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments.… — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) February 15, 2026

As per LA Mag, Vlad wrote via X, "I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan. They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part."

The post continued with more exaggerated claims. "The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that? You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

The remarks quickly spread online, fueling debate about satire, misinformation and the ongoing Tory Lanez case. In a follow-up post, Vlad appeared to double down on the joke. "For everyone checking on me, I'm OK. For now," he wrote. "For the record, I wasn't hacked."

For everyone checking on me, I'm OK. For now. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) February 17, 2026

For the record, I wasn't hacked. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) February 17, 2026

HotNewHipHop reported that Vlad later clarified his intent during a livestreamed phone call, explaining that the thread was meant to parody viral conspiracy theories circulating online. During that call, he said, "People just do not know sarcasm, do they? Sarcasm really just goes over people's heads. It really surprises me. Of course I'm trolling, man. Jay did a verse on the judge's grandson's album? How is this not obvious?"

The viral exchange has since amplified conversations surrounding DJ Vlad conspiracy tweet reactions, Jay-Z Roc Nation allegations and the broader Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion case, underscoring how quickly satire can blur into controversy in the social media era.