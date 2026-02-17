Epstein's Chilling Email Reveals Dark Obsession with Kanye West's 'Power' Lyrics Amid Manipulation Scheme

In a newly surfaced email exchange, Jeffrey Epstein referenced lyrics from Kanye West's song "Power" while discussing control over a business tied to the Duchess of York.

The 2011 email shows Epstein corresponding with an associate named Melanie about seizing control of a website called "Mother's Army," a brand launched by Sarah Ferguson following Epstein's 2008 conviction. The venture was intended to "help amplify the voices of mothers all over the world to tackle some of the tougher issues facing young people and families."

Although Ferguson served as the public face of the initiative, Epstein reportedly held controlling shares in the business, which was positioned to profit from children's television programming and books. After public scrutiny intensified, Ferguson sought to regain ownership of the brand and its domain.

According to the report, Epstein agreed to return control — but only on the condition that the Duchess sign a letter of support.

In the same exchange, Epstein referenced West's music while discussing the matter. In the email, he wrote, "it's interesting we were talking about 'power' – have you heard the Kanye West rap song 'power' – some funny lyrics that might resonate."

The article notes that the song contains the line, "No one man should have all that power." The lyric, widely interpreted as a meditation on fame and unchecked influence, appeared to strike a chord with Epstein, who described it as "funny" and "resonant."

By 2011, Epstein had already been convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor under the age of 18 and had served a 13-month prison sentence. Despite that conviction, the emails indicate he remained involved in business dealings and exerted influence over digital assets connected to high-profile figures.

The latest document release from the U.S. Department of Justice spans millions of pages and includes emails, call records and photographs. According to AllHipHop, the materials shed further light on how Epstein leveraged relationships with billionaires, politicians, academics and celebrities.

Epstein died in a New York jail back in 2019. Authorities called it a suicide, and that was the end of the criminal case—at least on paper. But now, with these new emails and letters out in the open, people are taking another hard look at just how far his network reached and how he kept such tight control over everything.

All of this just keeps fueling the debate—people can't stop talking about those Epstein emails, the Kanye West lyrics popping up in the story, and the bigger picture of how Epstein manipulated the world around him.

