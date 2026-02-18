Hilary Duff Discusses Past 'Inappropriate' Relationship and Complicated Family Dynamics on New Album

Pop star and actress Hilary Duff is opening up like never before on her new album, Luck ... or Something, sharing personal stories about an "inappropriate" past relationship and the struggles within her family.

In a new cover story with Glamour published Feb. 17, Duff explained why she decided now was the right time to be so honest.

"I just felt really ready to share," she said. "I wanted to make something that I could connect with people again on the level of who I am now."

She added that many people have gone through similar big life changes over the past 10 to 15 years, Billboard reported.

One of the album's most talked-about songs is "Mature." Duff revealed it reflects on a brief relationship she had with someone older when she was younger.

"It was very brief with someone older than me, and that was not illegal, but inappropriate when you have this much time removed from it," she said.

Hilary Duff Opens Up About Complicated Family

Hillary Duff admitted the topic is complicated. "It's super nuanced, and it's hard to defend certain things that have happened in my life," Duff shared.

She also noted that working as an adult since she was 10 made it difficult to connect with people her own age.

According to People, family plays a big role in the album as well. In the song "We Don't Talk," fans believe she may be singing about her rumored rift with her sister, Haylie Duff.

Another track, "The Optimist," includes the lyric: "I wish I could sleep on planes and that my father would really love me," which appears to reference her father, Robert Duff.

"That's my family," Duff said. "Those are the people that affect you the most." She added, "Just because you're born into a family doesn't mean that it always stays together.

You can only control your side and your street." Duff called her upbringing "very complicated," noting that her parents' divorce was difficult.