Demi Lovato's Shocking 'Rib-Showing' Bikini Photos Spark Fears of Eating Disorder Relapse— Is She Too Thin?

Demi Lovato's recent vacation pictures have become the source of heavy online debate after the singer shared a string of bikini shots from a girls' getaway abroad. On Nov. 24, the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist shared an eight-photo carousel featuring various bikinis and breathtaking views that led to a surge of worries across social media platforms about her noticeably leaner frame.

The reactions followed an article from Atlanta Black Star, pointing out that many users were zooming in on close-up shots of Lovato's torso, especially noting her ribs and slender physique.

Among the many comments shared by fans, one user showed concern for Lovato's appearance. One concerned commenter asked, "Why is no one concerned her ribs are showing again? Seeing bones isn't a sign of a healthy body."

Another user shared similar anxiety about the image. "The ribs photo makes me worried. I hope she's not intentionally doing it."

A third person reacted to perceived photo editing, "Babes, your belly button is filtered out... I miss your sexy curvy body BRING IT BACK."

More speculation followed, with one user even suggesting the singer was taking weight-loss medication for her figure. The person wrote, "Ozempic just made them all like lollipops..she was perfect before."

Ozempic-a GLP-1 medication typically prescribed for Type 2 diabetes-has been widely name-dropped in celebrity weight-loss conversations despite potential side effects. The use of such medication has not been confirmed by Lovato herself.

All along, Lovato has been publicly candid about her years of struggle with eating disorders, substance abuse, and the pressures of being a child star. Time reported that at 9, she started binge eating and by the age of 12 began purging. She checked into rehab at 18 and later received diagnoses that included bulimia and bipolar disorder.

Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss.https://t.co/9aSjlDAaUq pic.twitter.com/1OZuNsSMa9 — Capital Buzz (@capital_buzzz) May 24, 2021

In 2024, Lovato talked about her five years of long-term recovery during an episode of the podcast "Podcrushed." She said, "I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now."

bless demi lovato’s weight gain—we love our healthy, naturally thick womans. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mJEbRve8RK — 🍃willow sage🍃 (@willow__sage) January 8, 2019

She elaborated on her approach to body image thus: she explained, "I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity 'cause body positivity feels like, 'I can't even reach that yet.'"

While the scrutiny still continues, fans have still rallied around Lovato's journey to self-acceptance, saying they love her no matter what she looks like.