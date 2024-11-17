Brianna Chickenfry Threatens to Upload Alleged Videos of Zach Bryan Abusing Her: 'Can You Stop Posting My Cat?'

Brianna LaPaglia, popularly known as Brianna Chickenfry, has gained attention for her short clip threatening to release alleged tapes showing her being abused by ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan.

On November 18, Chickenfry uploaded a video to her spam TikTok account, which showed her threatening to upload videos of Bryan throwing things at her if he doesn't stop posting about her cat, Stump.

"If this man posts my f****** cat one more time, I'm gonna post videos of you whipping s*** at my face. So can you stop f****** posting my cat and rubbing it in my face?"

🚨 NEW: Brianna Chickenfry threatens to post videos of Zach Bryan throwing things in her face if be doesn’t stop posting her cat pic.twitter.com/zVflgVdcRK — Irrelevant News (@IrrelevantFeed) November 17, 2024

The Barstool Sports star definitely didn't hold back when it came to her cat and netizens were shocked by the short clip.

According to TMZ, the video also garnered traction from her Barstool colleague Dave Portnoy, who simply said, "Post it!!!"

Chickenfry replied to his comment, "I'll just send it to u."

Netizens have also reacted to Bryan's posts about Stump.

ain’t no way zach bryan just posted up with bri’s cat on his story my jaw FELL OPEN pic.twitter.com/ku9rRnIaL6 — ken’s burner account (@cennedykox) November 14, 2024

Of all the crazy layers to the Bri/ZB relationship debacle is him straight up kidnapping her cat, conveniently posting stories of the cat for the first time ever(?) after her recent vlog, when the man doesn’t even like cats‼️‼️ #FreeStump pic.twitter.com/U4OzF1GA3r — Jen Haymaker ☮️ (@jen_haymaker) November 17, 2024

Earlier on November 11, Chickenfry claimed that Bryan had taken Stump "out of spite" when he left their place.

"I miss Stump so much, I want to f****** kidnap him," Chickenfry said. "But when he (Bryan) left and didn't tell me anything, he just took Stump like, out of spite. He didn't even like cats."

She added, "Can someone steal the cat back for me? Like, I'm not joking, the animals throughout this have been one of the hardest parts."