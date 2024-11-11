Brianna LaPaglia Claims Zach Bryan Took Her Cat 'Out of Spite' and Asks Followers to 'Kidnap' Him Back

Dave Portnoy is once again weighing in on the Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia by releasing another diss track.

Called "Country Diddy," the song doubles down on LaPaglia's claims that Bryan was emotionally abusive and presented the podcast host with a $12 million NDA to keep quiet after the relationship between the two of them imploded.

"Offered Bri $13 mil, just to shut her trap / Then she turned around and said 'shove it up your a-s," he raps on the song.

"Country Diddy, Country Diddy / Steal another story write another Country Ditty / All these NDAs you sound like a country Diddy / Something like your face / This isn't looking pretty / Know I bring the thunder straight to Oklahoma City," Portnoy adds.

The song title appears to be a reference to Diddy, who is behind bars for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Portnoy also took aim at Bryan's appearance, singing that he has "demon eyes" and "hair like Doug Funny," the cartoon character from the show Doug.

The "Country Diddy" song included a music video on YouTube featuring a Lego cowboy character holding a guitar and a piece of paper that read "NDA" while standing in front of a bank.

The latest diss track comes after LaPaglia claims that Bryan took her cat from her in the breakup.

In a TikTok, she claimed that Bryan took her cat, Stump, from her.

"I miss Stump so much. I wanna f---ing kidnap him. But when [Bryan] left and didn't tell me anything, he took Stump out of spite. He didn't even like cats," she said before alleging that Bryan's dog, Jack, hates cats.

"Boston [her dog] loves cats. I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?" she asked.

Previously, Portnoy and his BFF's podcast co-host Josh Richards released the diss track toward Bryan called "Smallest Man."

"I said trust me, caught your pants on fire / You're a douchebag, you just made a new rival / Pretty soon you going to need a revival," Richards raps on the song.

Their song also seemingly pointed to his love life, including his one-year marriage with ex Rose Madden and subsequent relationship with Deb Peifer.

"You say you remember everything, I guess not because you forgot about your wedding ring / I ain't coming subliminal, you're great at being country without a second syllable," Richards adds.

"How lucky is Bri, to be free of ZB and his STD," Portnoy also says.

LaPaglia and Bryan's breakup comes after the singer was spotted on the dating app, Raya.